One person rescued after fire breaks out at a Dexter apartment building

One person was rescued by firefighters from a second story porch in Dexter after a fire broke out at an apartment building.

Fire crews were called to the two story building on Spring Street around 8 Monday morning.

Flames were shooting out of the second floor windows and door as they arrived.

Everyone made it out safely.

Two cats are unaccounted for.

The Dexter Fire Chief says the home was old, and once the fire was in the roof, it was hard to contain.

The building is a total loss.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist those who have been displaced.

Fire marshals were on scene but they do not believe anything to be suspicious.