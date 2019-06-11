One person killed in crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth

One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth.

Other people were taken to a hospital.

Police say the drivers of a pickup truck and Penske box truck hit head on this afternoon.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier says heavy rain was likely a factor but they don't yet know just what caused the crash.

He says that stretch of road is being repaved and has been ground down.

And while hydroplaning is always a possibility in wet weather, right now it's especially dangerous.

"I know my officers and myself were experiencing some difficult travel on the way to the crash scene, so particularly on this stretch of road where the milling has been done, it's absolutely imperative that people use extra caution with this heavy rain," said Moshier.

Traffic was backed up for quite some time while the scene was being processed and cleared.