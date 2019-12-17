One person killed, families lose everything in Rumford fire

One person was killed Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a multifamily home in Rumford.

The fire at 22 Spruce St. broke out around 11 p.m. Monday.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office confirmed Tuesday morning that one person was killed in the fire after they were reported as unaccounted for initially.

The person's name has not been released.

Video of the fire shared with WMTW News 8 showed intense flames engulfing a three-story building.

Witnesses said the people who lived in the building lost everything.

"Being so close to the holidays, he doesn't believe Santa's going to find him," Amanda Brown, whose nephew lived in the building, said. "He even looked at me and said, 'I love you, Auntie.' He said 'Merry Christmas.' I'm like your house just burnt down and you're telling me Merry Christmas."

