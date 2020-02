An out-of state man has died after a snowmobile crash in Mapleton.

The Maine Warden Service says a 26-year-old Pennsylvania man crashed his snowmobile on a trail near Pulcifur Road late Wednesday afternoon.

We're told the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No name is being released at this time

The investigation continues.

This is the state's 8th fatal snowmobile crash so far this season.