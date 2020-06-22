BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department issued a travel advisory for Valley Avenue, which is now closed at Bruce Road due to an accident. Authorities say there could be significant delays so drivers are being asked to avoid this area if possible. One person has been transported to the hospital. We will have more information when it becomes available.
One person injured in accident, Bangor PD issues travel advisory
By News Desk |
Posted: Mon 8:07 AM, Jun 22, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 8:23 AM, Jun 22, 2020