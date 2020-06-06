One person injured after Waterville shooting Saturday

Maine State Police are investigating a shooting that officials say happened at Saturday morning on 150 College Avenue in Waterville.

Officers with the Waterville Police Department responded to the scene first at around 11:05 a.m., and say they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. That victim was rushed to Maine General Hospital in Waterville where he is expected to survive, according to officials.

Detectives are still on scene of the incident as of Saturday evening. The Maine State Police are assisting the Waterville Police Department in the investigation.

Police would not confirm whether or not they have a suspect or what led up to the shooting.