State Police say one person has died following a crash on I-95 southbound near Lincoln Friday night.

Authorities responded to exit 226 just before 7:00 p.m.

We're told the car went off the road and rolled back onto the highway.

One person was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say they were not wearing seat belts.

No names are being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story as more details become available.