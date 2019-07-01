One person dead after single car crash on I-95

One person is dead after a crash on the interstate near Old Town Monday afternoon.

Police say the person was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle shortly before 4 p.m.

We're told the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

That person was deceased at the scene.

"Right now the only information we have is this car was traveling Northbound, went off the road, likely at a high rate of speed. It hit several trees and the operator is deceased," said Trooper Greg Ramp.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.