One person dead after head on crash in Canaan

One person has died after a head-on crash on Route 2 in Canaan Saturday morning.

34-year-old Adam Durant of Levant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe driver fatigue caused Durant to cross the center line as he was heading west on route 2 and collided with a green volvo.

The driver of the Volvo, 53-year-old Linwood Walker of Etna along with Durant's passenger, 39-year-old Robert Hall of Bangor were both transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

