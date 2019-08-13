One person dead after crash on Mount Desert Island

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (WABI) - A multi-vehicle accident on Mount Desert Island claimed the life of a Bar Harbor man.
According to Mount Desert Police, the accident happened just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on State Highway 102 just north of the Hall Quarry Road intersection.
According to police, a car driven by 70-year-old Susan Edson of Bernard crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
The second vehicle driven by 72-year-old Edward Wells of Bar Harbor was struck head-on, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third was vehicle was also involved crashing into a group of trees to avoid the collision.
Edson was transported to MDI hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.