A person was stabbed in Brewer last night and a man is now in custody.

Police say it happened around midnight on Chamberlain Street, a person was found with a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital.

18-year-old Devin VanDine is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the stabbing happened during a fight between the wounded person and a group of people visiting a house nearby.