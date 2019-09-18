One of four Farmington firefighters injured in blast released from the hospital

One of the injured Farmington firefighters was sent home Wednesday, but four others remain at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Hospital officials say Captain Timothy Hardy's condition is now considered satisfactory.

But Fire Chief Terry Bell, the brother of Captain Michael Bell who was killed in the blast, remains in critical condition.

Captain Scott Baxter and his father, firefighter Theodore Baxter, also are still critical.

Firefighter Joseph Hastings was released from the hospital late Wednesday afternoon.

A procession of fire trucks and state police cruisers escorted him from Maine Medical Center to Farmington Fire Department.

A group of colleagues, family and community members gathered and cheered for him as he arrived.

Fire officials say it's good to have him home.