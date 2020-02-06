One of Maine's last two Sears department stores to close

One of the state's two remaining Sears department stores will close in a few weeks, the company said Thursday.

Jim.henderson / Wikimedia Commons / MGN

The Sears store in Brunswick will close in mid-April, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The liquidation of the store will begin later this week. The company did not say how many employees are affected by the closure.

The last remaining Sears store in Maine will be in South Portland after the Brunswick store closes.

Maine's last two Kmart stores closed late last year.