One of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor first tutors reflects on experiences

This year, the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is celebrating 50 years as an organization. They've come a long way since they began. We spoke with Paula Adelman. She's one of the group's first tutors.

Paul Adelman said, "I saw a video of a mother going to give her child, a baby, some medication, and she couldn't read what the prescription was on the bottle."

It was a moment that triggered Paula Adelman's motherly instinct.

"I had three little kids, and I thought, oh my Lord, this woman could kill her child while she's trying to help her child," added Adelman.

Paula answered the call for help in 1969, the year Literacy Volunteers of Bangor was founded. The organization is dedicated to helping adults who may not be comfortable with their reading and writing skills.

"The co-founders went around to everyone and said, you be the secretary, you'll be the treasurer, and they came to me and said, you're going to be the first chairperson," explained Adelman.

Although hesitant at first, it was a challenge Adelman was ready to take on.

Mary Marin Lyon, Executive Director, said, "Paula was part of that very first group of tutors."

Adelman said, "I got my first student. He wanted to get his driver's license and improving his life and I got him up to the third grade, 4th grade, and he took his driver's test and oral test and after that, he drove off into the sunset because that was his goal."

What started out as a few people and no paid staff has grown. Fifty years later, they have 300 dedicated volunteers.

"For the first early years, our office was in the basement of the Bangor Public Library in a very small room. We are really so blessed to have a building that houses a lot of the activities that we need to provide," said Lyon.

They said they're they're always looking for volunteers. Lyon explained, "You have empathy. That you're sensitive, that you are flexible, that you enjoy teaching coaching, tutoring someone. Those are the qualities that are most important."

If you're interested in becoming a tutor for Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, you can see if it's the right fit for you at their tutor training course. That's on Tuesday, March 12th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

To learn more, visit their website at lvbangor.org or call 947-8451.