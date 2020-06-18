One new case of COVID-19 reported in Washington County, 2,300 Mainers have recovered

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus in our state, including one new case in Washington County.
No new deaths are reported today.
There have now been a total of 2,878 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
2,555 are confirmed, 323 are probable.
2,300 people have recovered.
There are 476 active cases.
Here is the county by county breakdown of the total cases reported by Maine CDC:
Androscoggin 441
Aroostook 11
Cumberland 1,493
Franklin 37
Hancock 13
Kennebec 138
Knox 23
Lincoln 21
Oxford 33
Penobscot 101
Piscataquis 1
Sagadahoc 30
Somerset 26
Waldo 55
Washington 2
York 451
Unknown 2
Southern Maine counties continue to see increases
The death toll in the state remains at 102.
A reminder that state officials are holding briefings only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.