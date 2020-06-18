One new case of COVID-19 reported in Washington County, 2,300 Mainers have recovered

The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus in our state, including one new case in Washington County.

No new deaths are reported today.

There have now been a total of 2,878 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2,555 are confirmed, 323 are probable.

2,300 people have recovered.

There are 476 active cases.

Here is the county by county breakdown of the total cases reported by Maine CDC:

Androscoggin 441

Aroostook 11

Cumberland 1,493

Franklin 37

Hancock 13

Kennebec 138

Knox 23

Lincoln 21

Oxford 33

Penobscot 101

Piscataquis 1

Sagadahoc 30

Somerset 26

Waldo 55

Washington 2

York 451

Unknown 2

Southern Maine counties continue to see increases

The death toll in the state remains at 102.

A reminder that state officials are holding briefings only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.