One more person has died with coronavirus in Maine.

That brings the state's death toll to 66 so far.

There are 38 new cases as of today.

That brings the total to 1,515 positive cases.

1,372 are confirmed.

143 are probable.

943 have recovered from the virus - leaving 506 active cases in Maine right now.

Dr. Nirav Shah will lead the daily Maine CDC briefing this afternoon at 2.

You can see it live here on TV5 as well as on our website.