One more person has died with coronavirus, death toll now 79 in Maine

Another person from Cumberland County has died with the coronavirus.

It's the 79th death reported in Maine.

The Maine CDC released the latest numbers Tuesday morning, reporting 35 new cases in the state.

That brings the total to 2,109.

There are 1,894 confirmed cases.

215 are probable.

1,318 people have recovered, while 258 people have been hospitalized.

Of the 35 new cases 16 are in Cumberland County - giving a total of 1,056 there now.

9 new cases in Androscoggin and York Counties..

The other new case is in Oxford County.

The Maine CDC is expected to have a their daily briefing at 2pm Tuesday afternoon.

You can view that on TV5 and at wabi.tv