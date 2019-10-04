One million dollar grant awarded to combat opioid crisis in Waldo County

Penobscot community health care is getting a million dollars in federal funds to fight drug addiction in Waldo county.

Waldo was identified as one of the top 220 counties in the nation at risk of the spread of HIV associated with drug injection.

The grant will let PCHC expand services at its Winterport and Belfast locations.

And they'll be teaming up with the Waldo County Sheriff's Office and other health focused entities in the region.

PCHC's Chief Medical Officer Noah Nesin MD, says its essential to work with those partners.

"Building on the work they've already done there to both address the current crisis we face which is significant both in overdose deaths but also in the chaos it creates in both families and communities. And in preventing the development of ongoing opioid use disorder in the future."

PCHC officials say the money will be used for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.

