One man dead after 12 hour armed standoff in Hiram

One man is dead after a 12-hour armed standoff at a home in Hiram.

State Police say they shot and killed 59-year-old Reed Rickabaugh.

Authorities first responded to his home on Tripptown Road on Thursday where they were investigating a report of gunshots from his home and a bullet striking a neighbor's house.

Rickabaugh would only speak to the deputy through a closed door.

On Friday night, deputies returned to the home, and Rickabaugh answered the door armed with a handgun.

Rickabaugh shot at the deputies, striking their vehicle.

Multiple attempts to persuade Rickabaugh to leave his residence were unsuccessful.

On Saturday at 10:45 Rickabaugh came out of his home and an armed confrontation occurred that resulted in two members of the State Police Tactical Team killing him.

