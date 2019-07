A person died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth.

It caused detours and delays for travelers on that busy stretch.

It happened around 2 in front of "Storage Plus."

A man driving the pickup truck involved died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

A passenger in that truck, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are working to figure out what caused the crash.