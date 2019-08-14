One man injured in Trenton crash

State Police say a medical episode may have caused a three-vehicle crash in Trenton.

They say just before 9 on Tuesday morning, 59-year-old Ashot Tadevosyan was driving on Route 3 just south of the River Road when he crossed the center line and clipped a vehicle in the northbound lane.

He then crossed back over and hit a guardrail.

Then his vehicle moved back into the northbound lane and hit an SUV head on.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.