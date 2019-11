Authorities say one man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a UTV crash on Banair Road in Bangor.

Just before 5 Wednesday evening two men were taking a utility vehicle for a test drive when the driver lost control.

According to Bangor Asst. Fire Chief Phillip Hamm, the vehicle went into a ditch, and the men were ejected.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We're told the other man declined transport to the hospital.