One-legged duck is on her way to a new prosthetic leg

A Gardiner woman adopted a duck about a week ago.

This isn't your average duck.

Faith lost one of her legs in a fox attack.

Her new owner Loni Hamner has an idea: get Faith a prosthetic leg.

So she put it out on social media and has been contacted by dozens of people who want to help create a leg for Faith.

Hamner says that one person even 3-D printed a leg the night she posted it to Facebook.

She also says while Faith has been thriving with one leg, she's excited to get her back to full strength.

"I'm very excited about it," said Hamner. "I think that she'll finally be able to in her two young years of life, actually be a duck with that new prosthetic and catch up and be active with my other flock members."

And Loni didn't only adopt Faith; she also adopted a chicken, Hope.

They were the only two members of their whole flock that survived the fox attack and Loni says they're inseparable.