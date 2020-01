A Robinston man died last night after the truck he was riding in crashed in Pembroke.

Authorities say 59 year old Perry Shain was one of three people in the truck that left the roadway and hit a tree around 9 pm.

It happened on Front Street.

Police say 27 year old Levi Woodman of Pembroke was driving and was later flown to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

39 year old Rebecca Cushing was the other passenger and was also injured.

the crash is under investigation