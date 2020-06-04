One killed, one critically injured, after car strikes horse and buggy in Aroostook County

One man was killed and another critically injured when a car struck the horse and buggy they were riding on in New Limerick Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 on the County Road.

Police say that a car driven by a 30 year old man from Merrill came around a corner and was unable to avoid hitting the buggy from behind.

Two people on board were thrown from it.

Police say they're from Smyrna.

A 25 year old man died and an 18 year old man was flown to Bangor due to the severity of his injuries.

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the Houlton hospital with non life threatening injuries and later released.

The horse had to be put down by authorities at the scene.