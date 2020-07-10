UPDATE- Pittston man hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

A Pittston man is hospitalized after a shooting in Augusta Thursday night, according to police.

Officers called to Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. after multiple reports of possible gunshots being fired in the area. When they arrived, police were informed that two vehicles, a gold and silver SUV, may be involved in the incident and they had already left.

The man shot is identified as 32-year old Martin Winn. He was treated for a gunshot injury at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, according to police.

Augusta police do not believe the shooting is a random act of violence, adding the two parties involved in the incident know each other in some capacity.

It's believed there are multiple vehicles and people involved. Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta police at 626-2370.