One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital after a car crash on Highway 35 near the Standish/Windham line Saturday.

Crews responded to the intersection of Chadbourne Road and Middle Jam Road around 9:00 a.m.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the three others were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

No names are being released at the time.

The road will be closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigate.