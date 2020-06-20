One dead, another with non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Auburn

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle in Auburn.

It happened when the truck was crossing Garfield from Perkins Ridge Road around 4 p.m., Friday.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Central Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The names of those involved were not released.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

Police say speed doesn't appear to be a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation.