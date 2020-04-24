One act of kindness leads to another

When a Hancock woman decided to treat some nurses in Bangor, she didn't expect to be met with more kindness.

Linda Elliot wanted to thank the nurses for helping her son.

He's at Northern Light EMMC in Bangor.

Elliot decided to call Domino's on Stillwater Avenue and have lunch delivered.

She says when she called the store, she couldn't believe what happened next.

"I wanted to show my appreciation, and I called Domino's to order a couple of pizzas and they connected me with Adam. Adam would not let me pay for the pizzas. He gave me the pizzas for free! And on top of that, he said, 'I'll make sure that they know it came from you.' He didn't even want any recognition. I just was shocked. I was shocked. I started crying, and I said, 'my gosh, you don't have to do this you know.' And he goes, 'I know.' You could tell he was genuine."

They were extremely grateful for the double-dose of kindness.

Elliot's son is not in the hospital for anything coronavirus related, but she says the nurses have been so wonderful for quite some time now.

