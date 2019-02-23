On top of budget, Mills seeks policy shifts on opioid crisis

Lawmakers have started to work on a relatively smaller spending proposal from Maine's new Democratic governor before they begin considering her $8 billion, two-year proposed budget.

Gov. Janet Mills' supplemental spending proposal would pay the state's bills through July 1 while also proposing new spending. Lawmakers started considering the plan this week.

That includes $1 million to celebrate Maine's upcoming 2020 bicentennial, roughly $350,000 to pay for experts for the Public Utilities Commission and $2.5 million to meet Maine's share of estimated disaster recovery costs.

Her supplemental plan also includes proposals to reverse direction from former Republican Gov. Paul LePage's policies.

She proposes lifting limits on Medicaid-funded addiction treatment to combat the state's opioid crisis and opening a pre-release center in a community where LePage shuttered a jail.

