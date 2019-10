Somewhere in Bangor, there's a young man patrolling his neighborhood.

Ben Raymond might only be 7, but he's more than ready for whatever comes his way.

We spoke with Ben and the Bangor police officer who inspired him.

Jermaine Walker is Bangor's School Resource Officer. He and Officer Ben have nearly daily meetings where they discuss... cop stuff.

Recently we joined Ben on patrol - but got him to take break for a sit down.