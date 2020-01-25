Olympic gold medalist surprises elementary school students in Auburn

A surprise guest at an Auburn elementary school got rounds of applause at a school assembly.

Fairview Elementary school is participating in Winterkids Winter Games and Seth Wescott snowboard cross Olympic gold medalist spoke Friday during the assembly.

Wescott says it's great to see so many kids getting involved.

Wescott says "To me that's the most gratifying thing, is to know that we're continuing to reach new generations of kids and also like knowing some of those who got involved in those first few years and like it's a part of their life now because of it."

Wescott even got to tell kids the name of their new school mascot, a tiger.