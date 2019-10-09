Olympia Sports sold to national retailer

Maine-based Olympia Sports is being sold to national retailer JackRabbit, JackRabbit said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Olympia Sports was founded in 1975, with its first store at the Maine Mall. Olympia now has more than 200 locations across the country, including several in Maine. JackRabbit has stores in 17 states.

JackRabbit said the consolidated company will operate 135 stores, which means some locations will likely be closed. Those details were not released.

JackRabbit CEO Bill Kirkendall said the Olympia Sports stores will continue to operate under the Olympia Sports banner.

JackRabbit is owned by the private investment firm CriticalPoint Capital.

