Old fashion chicken BBQ raises money for veterans

There was plenty of chicken cooking up at Belfast City Park.

The Sons of the American Legion held an “old fashion chicken BBQ” and silent auction.

Precedes from the dinner and auction are going towards help for veterans, scholarships, Togus hospital, and the Special Olympics.

Money towards the “relief fund” will help veterans with any of their needs year-round, from oil for heating to groceries.

“At the time I didn’t have to serve in the service but now I’m doing my service helping the veterans, says Mike Hustus, Com. pg Sons of the American Legion. "And you’ve got a lot of needy veterans that need things. So it’s basically whatever they need at the time and we’re here. We have to help and that’s the key thing that we’re here for.”

The event was held until 4 pm.

