Old Town's Riverfest brings community together after two devastating fires

Old Town's Riverfest is normally a day of food and fun.

This year, the community is rallying after a devastating fire downtown left multiple people homeless and businesses destroyed.

Earlier this week an apartment building on Stillwater Avenue caught fire and displaced eleven more.

Old Town's first responders have been busy, so when they came through the parade, they received a warm welcome.

After the parade people were lining up for Old Town Strong T-shirts. The money which goes to The New Life Church who is helping those who've been affected by the fire downtown.

"We saw that Old Town Strong was going pretty rapid. I had said it once on Facebook and people were just sharing like crazy. So I decided what about T-shirts? So I put the word out there and everybody was like if you do them I'll get them," said Renee Hashey.

"The amount of community support that we've seen, people just helping their neighbors and pouring out donations and just, the love the people that have lost their homes and their businesses is outstanding. We've had great support here in Old Town," said Brooke Gardner, a pastor at New Life Church.

"When something drastically happens it changes the town as a community. It takes a community to come together to build that back up," said Hashey.