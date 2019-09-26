Old Town to hold meeting for employees out of work due to fire.

Old Town will hold a rapid response meeting tomorrow for businesses and employees affected by last weekend's fire on Main Street.

The Maine Department of Labor and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation will host it.

The fire forced several businesses to close and their buildings to be condemned.

City officials hope to help around two dozen people who are out of work.

"It gives the businesses and employees an opportunity to be aware of what resources are available to help them file for unemployment benefits, see what resources are available to help them keep moving forward." – EJ Roach, City of Old Town Director of Economic and Community Development.

The meeting will be held in city hall from 1-3pm tomorrow afternoon.

