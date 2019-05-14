Old Town student named as U.S. Presidential Scholar

An Old Town senior has won a prestigous, national award.

Emma Hargreaves has been named as one of this year's U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Only two students are picked from each state.

Emma says someone nominated her.

She was then picked to represent maine from the more than 52-hundred candidates who qualified.

The accomplished gymnast, track and field athlete and valedictorian says she credits her family and her school for this award.

"My eyes were glistening and I couldn't believe it. I called my mom at work and I was like "you'll never believe this!" And for the rest of the day I swear every single person I saw I told them about it. "I was like, I get to go to DC! A big thank you to Old Town High School and to RSU 34 as a whole. The opportunities they have made for me, they're out of this world and unexpected and they've worked really hard to put me in a position where I could be eligible for this award," she says.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars picks the recipients based many factors including academics, artistic and technical excellence and community service.

Emma will be accepting her award in Washington DC in June.

She plans to attend Bowdoin College this fall.

