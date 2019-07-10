Old Town native returns to Maine after accident overseas

Last week we shared the story of an injured nurse from Old Town asking for help getting back to the United States.

Courtesy: Kyla Harrison

Duska Sturrup was in Greece last week with a friend when she got into an ATV crash.

It left her with many broken bones including a fractured pelvis.

Her family is happy to report that she made it to Portland by air ambulance early Wednesday morning where she underwent some tests.

We're told she will not need any surgeries, despite her injuries.

Duska told us last week she was worried for her life because of subpar care she was getting in Greece.

Her older sister, Kyla, started a GoFundMe page to help her with expenses.

So far, over $38,000 has been raised in just over a week.

"It's really been instrumental for us because I like to think that we would have found a way to make it happen but I don't know what that would have been without the support of the community for various reasons, whether financial or emotional. The support has been awesome and we are so grateful for all of it,” said Duska’s older sister, Kyla Harrison.

Kyla says Duska’s recovery could take a few months.

Even though she’s back in the United States, she’ll be out of work for a while.

Donations are still being accepted through the GoFundMe page.