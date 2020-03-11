Old Town native living in Seattle talks about life there amid coronavirus outbreak

An Old Town native who's been in Seattle, Washington for the last nine years spoke with us today about what it's been like living in a state that's dealing with coronavirus cases.

Audrey Slade says they first started getting precaution recommendations in January.

She says she saw panic and chaos first-hand at an urgent care recently.

She's been working from home.

Her daughter, who attends college, has been working online.

The Seattle Times is now reporting public schools will close for two weeks.

Slade says she's been monitoring the situation daily, both where she lives and in Maine.

She hopes people are thinking of those who are at elevated risk or those who may be affected economically be a possible quarantine.

"It's a very different vibe out here right now. I do think there's a lot of room for caution, but I don't think there's room for chaos because there's a lot of tension right now. I do think that being cautious is completely justified. I think there are things we can do to mitigate the problem," said Slade.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle seems to have started at a nursing home.

Slade is also concerned for her elderly family here in Maine.

She suggests folks listen to precautions and check on their families.

