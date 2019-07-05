Old Town native seeks help after accident leaves her hospitalized in foreign country

A family from Old Town is asking for help in getting their loved one back to the United States after an ATV accident in Greece left her with multiple injuries.

Duska Sturrup is 5,000 miles from home and says the medical treatment she's been getting is sub-par.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, the family is doing what they can to bring her home.

"I don't believe there is anything worse than this,” said Old Town native, Duska Sturrup.

In just a few short days, life has taken a dramatic turn for this traveling nurse from Old Town.

A trip that was supposed to be fun and relaxing, soon turned into a nightmare for Duska Sturrup and her friend.

"I can't believe this is care,” said Sturrup.

Duska is currently in a hospital in Athens, Greece.

On Monday, Duska was riding on the back of an ATV with a friend when they crashed into a half stone wall.

That crash left Duska with multiple injuries including five fractured ribs and a fractured pelvis.

"I can't move. I can't turn in the bed by myself. It's 10/10 pain every time” Sturrup explained.

Duska says she's scared for her life. She says the care there is sub-par, and the nurses and doctors barely speak English.

I spoke with Duska Friday. She recalled what it was like having a chest tube put in.

"It was the most unsterile procedure I've ever seen. The surgeon put on what we would wear if we were cooking. A cooking apron. It was hanging on the wall. He put that on,” explained Sturrup. “He had one gloved hand. Not a sterile glove, but a regular glove. I had only local anesthesia to the site and they jammed this tube through my ribs into my lung. It was a thirty minute procedure, and they were reading the instructions at the bedside when they opened up the kit to do so."

"We feel so completely helpless in terms of how to help her,” said Duska’s older sister, Kyla Harrison.

Her family back home is currently working to bring her home by air ambulance.

"I think of them as the equivalent as to probably a LifeFlight nurse, so they can deal with any sort of emergency that might come up,” said Harrison.

However, that is very costly. The family says they will need to come up with over 80-thousand dollars for the flight. That doesn't even take into consideration the hospital bills.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Duska.

"I'm blown away with how emotional this has been,” said Sturrup. “You don't know, you hear crises that families go through, but it's really hard to understand it until you go through it yourself."