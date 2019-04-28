Old Town man killed, two others injured in Bridgewater crash

Maine State Police said an Old Town man was killed and two others are injured following an accident in Bridgewater.

Police are not releasing the 73-year-old man's identity at this time until his family is notified.

The crash happened around 3:30 on Route 1A.

Police said they believe two cars collided with one another head-on.

We're told the Honda CRV, driven by the 73-year-old man, crossed the center line and struck another car.

Police said the man died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The driver of the other car, 62-year-old Steven Corriveau of Van Buren and his passenger 59-year-old Brenda Corriveau were also taken to the hospital. Police said both Steven and Brenda Corriveau were transported with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.