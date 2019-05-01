Old Town man identified as victim of fatal Bridgewater crash

Police have released the name of the Old Town man who died in a crash in Bridgewater on Sunday.

Police say 73-year-old Jean Ouellette was driving a vehicle that crossed the center line of Route 1A and collided with another car.

62-year-old Steven Corriveau of Van Buren and 59-year-old Brenda Corriveau were in the other car and were seriously injured.

According to his obituary, Ouellette retired from Eastern Maine Medical Center in 2008 and was a member of the Black Bear Men's Chorus.