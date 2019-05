An Old Town man was arrested last night after police say he tried to break into a home on Stillwater Avenue.

Police say the people that live there came home to find 34-year-old John Harmon inside.

Authorities say there was a brief struggle, and Harmon took off on foot into the woods.

A K-9 officer found Harmon after tracking him through the woods.

Harmon is charged with robbery and is being held without bail.