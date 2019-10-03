Old Town man arrested after trying to hit cop

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he tried to hit an officer.
Old Town Police say 45-year-old Christopher Fuller was arrested Monday afternoon.
According to authorities they responded to a call that a man who was wearing a shirt that said *Police* and carrying handcuffs was acting erratically on Perkins Avenue.
Officers say they responded, found Fuller and attempted to arrest him.
They say he began using profanity and took a swing at an officer.
He was eventually taken into custody.
Fuller faces charges of disorderly conduct, refusal to submit, and obstructing government administration.
He has since been released on bail.