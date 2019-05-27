Old Town hosts 6th Annual Memorial Day events

Old Town hosted their 6th Annual Memorial Day event.

The morning started off with a 5-k and then folks lined the street for the parade.

Veterans marched waving their flags as the Old Town High School band played patriotic tunes.

The day ended with a free barbecue luncheon for Veterans and some live music.

Ricky Norton of Big Dawg BBQ says, "The biggest thought behind this is to bring forward the focus and a good way to the heart is through the belly so we want to make them happy, get them excited about the day, and send them off with a smile and a good feeling about Memorial Day."

Town officials say this is their biggest event yet and plan for it to only get bigger.