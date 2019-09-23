Old Town fire victims donation opportunities

Communities coming together in times of crisis. We've seen it in Farmington.

Now, folks are reaching out to help those affected by the fire in downtown Old Town Saturday night.

Joy Hollowell has more...

<"I actually live next door so I just saw all the lights," says Brooke Gardner. "Went out front and saw the blaze and it was just shocking. Hours and hours of just watching that tragedy."

The fire in downtown Old Town hit close to home for so many, including Brooke Gardner who's also the pastor of New Life Old Town right across the street.

"I put myself in those situations because if it was across the street, it would have been my business," says Gardner. "And where I live as well."

Gardner is now collecting donations for those who lost their homes and businesses to the fire as well as their employees who now can't work.

"Especially for some of us who work week to week on a paycheck," says Gardner. "It's tragic. What do you do after that?"

In particular, she's requesting gift cards.

"Just because it gives that indivual some things to do, they can pick out themselves and go get those items they need," Gardner explains.

Gardner is also working to organize some fundraising events in the near future. You can drop off donations at the New Life Cafe, 261 Main Street in Old Town. They're open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Any little bit makes a difference, " says Gardner, "knowing that people are thinking about them and want to be a part of it and just give back."

A senior at Old Town High School has started a GoFundMe page called Old Town Strong.

She's hoping to raise $10,000.

Here's the link to that page https://www.gofundme.com/f/old-town-strong?fbclid=IwAR3BgCEheZMU3JEr2GdEwP-2oAGn7SHrQ7qKYYSvKaHf6BW0ePunv48oHcI

For more information on donations through New Life Old Town, go to https://www.facebook.com/newlifeoldtown