Old Town family moves into new home after months of waiting and hard work

An Old Town family has a new home after 18 months of waiting, hard work, and dedication.

It was all made possible with help from Habitat from Humanity of Greater Bangor and the community.

Cherie Proudfoot can now call herself the owner of this home on Bosworth Street in Old Town.

Friends, family, and community members gathered for a dedication ceremony.

Cherie explained to us where they were staying before was crowded - nine people were living there.

She said the home is for new beginnings and a positive start. Proudfoot added, "I just love it here. My kids love their school. It's going to be our home. My kids are going to grow up here, and it's going to be a nice safe and stable environment for them."

Cherie said she spent 200 hours putting her own work into the house.

The Executive Director of Greater Bangor Habitat for Humanity, Sara Trafton, said this is the 22nd house their organization has finished.