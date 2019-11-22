Old Town continues tradition of accepting food donations in lieu of money for parking tickets

Old Town police are continuing a tradition of accepting an alternative payment for parking tickets.

For the last three years parking tickets that usually cost 20-dollars can be paid for with just 10-dollars worth of non-perishable food.

The food goes to local food banks, churches, and schools.

Police say the number of tickets usually rise this time of year as overnight parking on streets is banned during winter months...

Sgt. James Fearon with Old Town PD says he was given the idea several years ago by a friend.

He says the public has taken well to the idea.

"We had one subject the last couple years that wouldn't even pay for a parking permit to park downtown for the winter months just so he could keep on paying his parking tickets with food."

For more information contact the Old Town Police Department.

