Old Town community works together to feed elderly

More evidence of community members banding together in these trying times.

This time it was in Old Town.

A partnership between Old Town Fire and Rescue and those at Bells IGA created some special deliveries Tuesday morning.

In an effort to make sure that no one goes hungry - the two groups were handing out meals to 130 people living in area elderly housing complexes...

"It is a close-knit community we always try to do something," said Lt. Adam Martell from Old Town Fire. "We do a couple of things a year with this group. We do a spaghetti dinner with them in the winter and they also do some knitting for us."

"So many of our seniors and elderly are food insecure or struggle with food plus we want to keep them in, we don't want them running out to the grocery store so anything we can do to help them stay safe is what we're trying to do," said Laurie Miller, Executive Director of Old Town Housing Authority.

Along with help from the United Way, the firefighter's union paid for the meals with the IGA selling it at a discount.

The plan is to deliver each of the next two Tuesdays as well.