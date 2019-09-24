Old Town Riverfest to continue as planned

A fire in Old Town which destroyed and damaged several homes and businesses last weekend will not impact the town's annual Riverfest.

It's a two day celebration of the community held at Riverfront Park.

Festivities kick off Friday night with a football game at old town high school followed by fireworks by the river.

Saturday features a 5-k run, a parade, games music, and more.

EJ Roach is Director of Economic and Community Development for the city of Old Town.

"For those who live here work here and go to school here Riverfest is one of those things you look forward to every year. It brings everybody together. All the various non-profit groups are down here raising money for their organizations. We have crafters, we have music and events. So it's really one of those events where you feel good about Old Town. It brings everybody together and it's a great opportunity to celebrate and realize what we have to offer as a city."

For a full schedule you can go to Old Town Riverfest on Facebook or visit city hall.

